Tottenham transfer news – Latest rumours, signings and done deals
Tottenham transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Tottenham Hotspur are in a tricky spot right now, yet they have all the ingredients to make another charge towards the Champions League places in 2020/21.
Spurs were on a roll under Mauricio Pochettino until their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in May 2019.
The Argentine boss was swept aside for Jose Mourinho midway through a turbulent season, and while the Special One dragged the team back up to sixth, they appeared a way short of their previous campaigns.
A fully-fit Harry Kane will no doubt boost Spurs’ hopes of a fast start, while Mourinho has dipped his toes in the transfer market with a trio of deals for Premier League stars.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Matt Doherty will hope to slide straight into the starting XI, while experienced keeper Joe Hart will add leadership to the dressing room ahead of a fresh slate of Premier League 2020/21 fixtures.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Tottenham transfer done deals
IN
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) Undisclosed
- Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
- Matt Doherty (Wolves) £14.7m
OUT
- Jan Vertonghen (Benfica) Free
- Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) Undisclosed
- Luke Amos (QPR) Undisclosed
- Tariq Hinds (Released)
- Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
- Timothy Eyoma (Lincoln) Loan
- Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan
- Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact) Free
Tottenham transfer news and rumours
Spurs have keep their eyes on proven Premier League talent so far in the transfer window and they may not be finished.
The Bournemouth fire sale could continue following their relegation with Josh King reportedly in talks with Tottenham.
Spurs have endured a long-running issue with finding a suitable backup for Kane, or even finding another forward to pair up with him,
Senegalese ace Habib Diallo has also been thrown into the mix to support Kane in the forward ranks.
The Metz striker bagged 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games last season to capture the attention of suitors across the continent.
At the back, Jan Vertonghen’s departure over the summer has seen Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar linked with a switch to north London.
