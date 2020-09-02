Chelsea transfer news – Latest rumours, signings and done deals
Chelsea transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Chelsea are back in the transfer game following last summer’s ban on signings.
The Blues flourished without signings as Frank Lampard placed his trust in a fresh crop of blossoming youngsters.
Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount may have saved Chelsea nine figures worth of transfer fees given their impact last season.
However, a season of relatively low spending is well and truly over with the Blues making a huge push in the summer transfer window this time around with Premier League 2020/21 fixtures on the horizon.
Several major deals have already gone through, with more on the horizon as Lampard gears up for his second season at the helm of his beloved Blues.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Chelsea transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Chelsea transfer done deals
IN
- Thiago Silva (PSG) Free
- Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Undisclosed
- Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) £36m
- Xavier Mbuyamba (Barcelona) Undisclosed
- Ben Chilwell (Leicester) £45m
- Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
OUT
- Pedro (Roma) Free
- Willian (Arsenal) Free
- Nathan (Atletico MG) £2.7m
- Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) £50m
- Josh Grant (Released)
- Marcel Lavinier (Released)
- Richard Nartey (Released)
- Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
- Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
- Ike Ugbo (Cercle Bruges) Loan
- Izzy Brown (Sheffield Wednesday) Loan
- Jamal Blackman (Rotherham) Loan
- Marc Guehi (Swansea) Loan
Chelsea transfer news and rumours
Following the successful acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and last season’s late surge by Christian Pulisic, you’d have thought Chelsea’s focus would turn away from adding more attacking options. Wrong.
Kai Havertz is the closest star to joining Chelsea’s squad. The Bayer Leverkusen prodigy has carved out a top reputation in Germany playing in a variety of attacking positions, from a No.10 slot in midfield to centre-forward and even a spell on the wing.
The 21-year-old is likely to slide into the XI behind Werner should he sign on the dotted line. But will he?
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been tipped to sign as Kepa Arrizabalaga has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.
N’Golo Kante has been linked with a move away to Inter Milan, a move that could fund the Blues’ continued pursuit of Declan Rice.
