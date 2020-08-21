What channel is Sevilla v Inter Milan Europa League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sevilla are seeking a sixth Europa League triumph when they face Inter Milan in Friday’s final in Germany.

Spanish side Sevilla have sauntered through their Europa League fixtures and boast a record five victories from five final appearances since 2006.

They take on an Inter side that has not won a trophy of any sorts since their Champions League heroics 10 years ago.

Inter also boast a strong record in this competition, having won the UEFA Cup three times in the 1990s.

Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion will host the final, with both sides confident of going home with the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sevilla v Inter Milan game on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Inter Milan on TV?

Sevilla v Inter Milan will take place on Friday 21st August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm, and is of course the only game of the day, with the Champions League final to follow on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Sevilla v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Inter Milan team news

Sevilla: Winger Lucas Ocampos is the only worry for the Spaniards but he could still start on Friday.

It could be an unchanged XI for Sevilla, although Luuk de Jong will hope to get a start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Manchester United last time out.

Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez’s fitness remains a concern for the Italians after the forward missed their semi-final against Shakhtar with a thigh injury.

Matias Vecino (knee) won’t play, and manager Antonio Conte is all set to keep Romelu Lukaku up top.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Inter Milan

Sevilla are experienced winners of this competition and have danced their way into the final.

But Inter manager Antonio Conte knows how to grind out results – and his star man Lukaku is on top form right now.

Sevilla will look to control the midfield but Inter will hope to put up a strong defensive resolve and play a quick counter-attacking game. It could well go to extra time.

Our prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Inter Milan (AET)

