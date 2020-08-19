What channel is Lyon v Bayern Munich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Lyon and Bayern Munich go head to head in a Champions League semi-final tie between two sides who enjoyed equally shocking quarter-finals victories, in very different ways.

Bayern ripped through Barcelona in a monstrous 8-2 rout akin to the famous 7-1 crushing of Brazil by Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Six different goalscorers stuck a knife into Lionel Messi’s beleagured side, including Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona player on loan at Munich.

They are the rampant favourites to win the tournament, but must negotiate a tricky tie against Lyon who knocked out Manchester City in the last round.

The Ligue 1 side were underdogs for the clash against City but seized their chances when they fell to them and, with a helping hand from VAR, made it through to the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lyon v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

When is Lyon v Bayern Munich on TV?

Lyon v Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday 19th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Champions League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match follows the first semi-final between RB Leipzig and PSG which was played on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is Lyon v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Lyon v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lyon v Bayern Munich team news

Lyon: It’s likely to be business as usual for a side who probably expected to be sent packing by City in the last round.

Lyon deployed a solid back five to cope with City’s attacking threats and are likely to do so again. Moussa Dembele has been benched in previous games but a goal against City could see him squeeze into the XI.

Bayern Munich: Like Lyon, Bayern are expected to go unchanged. Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman are fit again, but are unlikely to force their way into the Barcelona-conquering side.

Two goals and an assist for Coutinho in 15 minutes against his parent club represented quite an impact from the Brazilian. He will feature again, but Hansi Flick is unlikely to shuffle his starting pack.

Our prediction: Lyon v Bayern Munich

Lyon have nothing to lose. They’ve come further than they would have expected or hoped, beaten one of the most-fancied teams left in the competition and impressed a lot of neutrals along the way.

This should work in their favour – a team playing without fear is a danger to anyone.

However, to suggest anything but a Bayern Munich victory would be foolish. The German giants have goals dripping throughout the team and on the bench as well. It may take a little time to crack the Lyon wall, but once they make a dent, Bayern could turn up the pressure.

Our prediction: Lyon 1-3 Bayern Munich

