Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Champions League top scorers have picked up where they left off in 2019/20 prior to lockdown when the games returned in August

Robert Lewandowski Champions League top scorers

The Champions League back in gear with some of the finest attacking talents jostling for position in the top scorers chart.

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has been a faithful goalscorer with the German side for a number of years and has just enjoyed his best season yet.

The Polish star will be determined to make the most of remaining Champions League fixtures as he sits ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland had provided the greatest threat to Lewandowski’s position at the top, but Dortmund’s exit from the tournament has extinguished his chances of landing the award.

Check out the full list of Champions League top scorers.

Champions League top scorers 2019/20

  1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 15 goals, 5 assists
  2. Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist
  3. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 9 goals, 2 assists
  4. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists
  5. Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists
  6. Dries Mertens (Napoli) 6 goals, 1 assist
  7. Memphis Depay (Lyon) 6 goals, 0 assists
  8. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists
  9. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 5 assists
  10. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 goals, 2 assists
Last updated – 12pm Thursday 20th August

Champions League top scorers ever

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 130
  2. Lionel Messi – 115
  3. Raul – 71
  4. Robert Lewandowski – 66
  5. Karim Benzema – 65
  6. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56
  7. Thierry Henry – 50
  8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 48
  9. Andriy Shevchenko – 48
  10. Filippo Inzaghi – 46

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

