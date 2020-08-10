What channel is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Inter Milan can take one step closer to a their first European trophy since 2010 when they face Bayer Leverkusen tonight.

Advertisement

The Serie A giants have enjoyed a resurgence under Antonio Conte, more closely resembling the fearsome sides that many football fans grew to love in the 90s.

Inter finished second in the league, just one point behind Juventus, and will hope to continue their return to the top with a piece of silverware.

They have looked assured in recent Europa League fixtures and rank among the favourites this season.

Bayer Leverkusen swept aside Rangers in the previous round, and with rising German superstar Kai Havertz among their ranks, anything is possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inter v Bayer Leverkusen game on TV and online.

When is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on TV?

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Monday 10th August.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Europa League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm – the match will kick off at the same time as Man Utd v Copenhagen.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Inter v Bayer Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Inter v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter v Bayer Leverkusen team news

Inter: Conte is unlikely to make drastic changes here, though Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez will be hoping to sneak a place.

Romelu Lukaku will lead the line having scored in each of his last eight Europa League appearances.

Bayer Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz started against Rangers but the 17-year-old is unlikely to land a place here.

Kerem Demirbay is available after a suspension, though Charles Aranguiz is now sidelined with a one-game ban.

Our prediction: Inter v Bayer Leverkusen

Inter are a rising force once again, not the finished article, but getting there.

Lukaku has been truly unlocked by Conte. He found the net 23 times in 36 Serie A appearances in 2019/20 and his current scoring streak on the continent extends back to last season. He could be the difference-maker.

Havertz will hope to use this platform to announce his stardom to a wider audience, but Inter should have enough to close the game out, though it will be tight.

Our prediction: Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.