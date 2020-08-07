What channel is Juventus v Lyon on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Juventus welcome Lyon to Turin on Friday for a huge UEFA Champions League clash after a five-month break to European football.

Lyon won the first leg 1-0 back in February before football across the continent was shut down due to coronavirus.

And now that domestic seasons across Europe are complete, it’s time to turn our focus back to the Champions League fixtures.

Juventus are favourites heading into this clash, having just won Serie A by a point ahead of rivals Inter Milan.

Lyon, meanwhile, have played just one competitive league game since March and face a tough task to bypass their Italian opponents here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Juventus v Lyon game on TV and online.

When is Juventus v Lyon on TV?

Juventus v Lyon will take place on Friday 7th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Lyon will kick off at 8pm – the match is one of two Champions League games being played on Friday, with Manchester City taking on Real Madrid at the same time.

What TV channel is Juventus v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Juventus v Lyon online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Lyon team news

Juventus: Paulo Dybala is the worry for Juventus with the striker carrying a thigh problem.

Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio and Sami Khedira are all missing. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain should lead the forward line, with Federico Bernardeschi tipped to start too.

Lyon: Memphis Depay played 80 minutes in his return from a cruciate injury in Lyon’s French League Cup final defeat to PSG last week and should start here.

Youssouf Kone is out, while Marcelo could miss the match after suffering a thigh problem. Moussa Dembele will get the nod in the attacking ranks.

Our prediction: Juventus v Lyon

Juventus have lost three of their last four games but that’s largely because all attention is on securing victory here.

Ronaldo should be nicely rested, while Aaron Ramsey will be fighting for a place in the XI.

Juve come into this clash having played all summer, while Lyon have had to try and get back up to speed. Both teams could start feeling the fatigue for different reasons towards the end, but by that point Juve should have done enough to progress.

Our prediction: Juventus 2-0 Lyon (2-1 on aggregate)

