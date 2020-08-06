What channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves are sitting in a fair position as they prepare for their Europa League round of 16 second leg against Olympiakos.

The Midlands side missed out on next season’s Europa League qualification through the Premier League despite finishing seventh as Arsenal won the FA Cup.

They will be keen to make the most of this season’s campaign after cruising through to this stage of the knockouts.

Wolves drew 1-1 with the Greek giants in the first leg. Youssef El-Arabi bagged for Olympiakos before Pedro Neto levelled with an important away goal for the Premier League side.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hope his men can produce a sterling defensive display, knowing that a clean sheet would guarantee their place in the next round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Olympiakos game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Olympiakos on TV?

Wolves v Olympiakos will take place on Thursday 6th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Europa League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Olympiakos will kick off at 8pm – the match will follow Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Olympiakos on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Olympiakos online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Olympiakos team news

Wolves: There are no injury concerns for Wolves right now – Santo has the luxury of a fully-fit squad.

Daniel Podence will hope to receive a start against his old club.

Olympiakos: Ruben Semedo was sent off in the first leg, meaning he misses out through suspension.

Pope About Cisse could start in his absence.

Our prediction: Wolves v Olympiakos

The away goal really changes the complexion of this tie. Wolves don’t necessarily need to score, they just need to stand firm.

Santo will be more than happy for his men to keep the scoresheet goalless for as long as possible and hit Olympiakos on the counter as their need for a goal increases.

If Olympiakos pour all of their efforts into finding the net, the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have proven their deadliness on the break and could strike late to kill the tie.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

