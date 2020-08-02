What channel is Celtic v Hamilton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic face Hamilton as they begin their quest for 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row.

The Bhoys lifted the trophy for the ninth time back-to-back prior to lockdown after the season was curtailed around the 30-game mark.

Neil Lennon’s men now have a clear shot at the unprecedented record and will hope to get off to the best possible start against Hamilton.

The Accies narrowly staved off relegation last season and will hope to hold their own against the reigning champions in the opening match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Hamilton game on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Hamilton on TV?

Celtic v Hamilton will take place on Sunday 2nd August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Hamilton will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will follow Aberdeen v Rangers, which will take place the day before on Saturday afternoon.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hamilton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Hamilton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Celtic v Hamilton team news

Celtic: TBC

Hamilton: TBC

Our prediction: Celtic v Hamilton

Celtic have won the last 12 meetings between these two teams, and that is unlikely to change here.

The Bhoys’ impressive facilities and high profile club friendlies should stand them in good stead from a fitness perspective.

If Lennon can refocus his side for another long campaign, they should get off to a strong start.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-0 Hamilton

