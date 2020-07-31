How to watch FA Cup final 2020 on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final will always be the crown jewel of English football, with the traditional season-closing game serving that purpose once again, albeit a little later than planned.

Of course, May has come and gone, we’re deep into July, and the Premier League has only just drawn to a close. These aren’t normal times to be a football fan.

Against all the odds, football returned under lockdown restrictions the FA Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals went ahead behind closed doors.

Arsenal produced an unlikely defensive masterclass to topple Manchester City in the first semi-final, securing their place in the showpiece game at Wembley.

Chelsea triumphed over Manchester United in the second tie following a slew of errors from under-siege keeper David de Gea.

That means the nation has an all-London final to look forward to at the Home of Football, with the FA Cup final transcending sport and bringing the nation together over the beautiful game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup final on TV and online.

What time is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 1st August 2020.

Last season’s final got underway at 5pm, with the big game now accustomed to a later start time.

Where is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley, London behind closed doors in front of a minimal crowd made up of teams and officials.

It won’t be the same as a 90,000-strong packed-out Wembley, but you can expect the FA to still put on a spectacle for the millions tuning in at home.

How to watch the FA Cup final on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC, as it has been since the 1937 clash between Sunderland and Preston North End.

Fans can tune into BBC One or watch via BBC iPlayer to soak up the action.

Alternatively, you can also catch the FA Cup final on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who won the 2019 FA Cup Final?

Manchester City triumphed in last season’s final with a resounding 6-0 win over Watford.

It was the highest FA Cup final victory since Bury beat Derby by the same scoreline in 1903.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored two each, while David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also got onto the scoresheet.

