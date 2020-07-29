What channel is Brentford v Swansea Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford will hope to say goodbye to Griffin Park in style as they prepare for their final game in the ground – and it’s one of the biggest in their history.

The Bees missed out on automatic promotion by a whisker and were toppled 1-0 by Swansea in the dying stages of their first play-off clash.

They must now regroup for one last throw of the dice at home in a bid to reach the Championship play-off final.

Swansea are in dreamland right now. Steve Cooper’s men leapt into the play-offs at the expense of Nottingham Forest in the most dramatic of circumstances on the final.

Now they’re in the reverse situation. The Swans have a lead to defend and not throw away – which result will it be?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Swansea game on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Swansea on TV?

Brentford v Swansea will take place on Wednesday 29th July 2020.

The Championship play-offs will wrap up within a week at an empty Wembley stadium for the final showdown.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm – the match is the first of two play-offs this week with Fulham v Cardiff on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Brentford v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Swansea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brentford v Swansea odds

Brentford v Swansea team news

Brentford: Rico Henry is available to play after having his red card rescinded from the first leg.

Emiliano Marcondes could come into the XI after featuring from the bench last time out.

Swansea: Kyle Naughton is back from a three-match ban but Cooper may be reluctant to change a winning formula.

Wayne Routledge missed the first leg and is not expected to recover in time for this one, at least not from the start.

Our prediction: Brentford v Swansea

Neither team should be written off ahead of this one. Many people have tipped Brentford to cruise through, completely forgetting the events of their last encounter.

The Bees made chances, and on another day would’ve converted them, but Swansea have a tangible goal on the board, and that is worth defending.

Brentford may win the battle, but Swansea, playing without fear, with nothing to lose and little in the way of expectations, may just have the freedom to win the war. Somehow.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Swansea (Swansea on penalties)

(Brentford to win 2-1: 15/2 at bet365)

