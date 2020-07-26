What channel is Leicester v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester welcome Manchester United to the King Power this weekend with both sides desperate for a win.

The last Premier League game of the season will decide who qualifies for the lucrative Champions League next term.

And after 37 Premier League fixtures each, the battle comes down to 90 minutes in front of no fans on Sunday afternoon.

United will be kicking themselves after failing to beat West Ham last time out, while Leicester’s recent form has been patchy.

It means neither side heads into this fixture as firm favourites and sets up what could be a dramatic contest.

On a personal note, Jamie Vardy will hope to strike in a bid to fend off other Premier League top scorers in the race for the Golden Boot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man Utd on TV?

Leicester v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games being played at the same time this weekend.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Man Utd odds

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester: Marc Albrighton could be back from a groin issue to play on Sunday, but James Maddison, Christian Fuchs, Danny Amartey and Ben Chilwell remain injured.

Caglar Soyuncu is suspended still, so Wes Morgan is likely to remain in the heart of defence. Kelechi Iheanacho may come into the XI.

Man Utd: Centre-back Eric Bailly is out of this clash, while Luke Shaw is a doubt with a stolen ankle.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones won’t be in the side, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially set to field Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood once again.

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

United have wobbled in their last few games but come into this match knowing a draw will be enough to secure a top-four finish.

And that means the impetus is on Leicester to hit their opponents with a sucker punch.

Don’t be surprised to see the Foxes bide their time and flood forward on the counter. It will be down to United’s midfield to cut off that supply.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

