What channel is Everton v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth will be relegated on Sunday if they don’t beat Everton in a crunch final game of their Premier League campaign.

Advertisement

The Cherries head into the weekend three points from safety.

Fans will no doubt also be keeping an eye on the Premier League fixtures involving Watford and Aston Villa as the relegation scrap goes down to the wire.

But for Eddie Howe’s men all they can do is focus on ensuring three points head back with them to the south coast.

Everton may have nothing to play for bar losing their 11th-place spot to Southampton but the Toffees are likely to put up a fight here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

When is Everton v Bournemouth on TV?

Everton v Bournemouth will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Bournemouth will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games kicking off at the same time on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (6/5) Draw (13/5) Bournemouth (2/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Everton v Bournemouth team news

Everton: Moise Kean is expected to be back for Sunday’s clash after a knee injury kept him out of the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Mason Holgate, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are out, but don’t be surprised if 19-year-old Anthony Gordon gets even more minutes after 10 appearances in 2020 so far.

Bournemouth: A raft of injuries have affected Bournemouth this summer but there is hope Adam Smith and Nathan Ake will return.

Manager Howe has a choice of Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke, Callum Wilson and Josh King to start up top. He needs goals from somewhere and don’t be surprised if all four feature at some point on Sunday.

Our prediction: Everton v Bournemouth

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 in this reverse fixture in September and will scrap for everything here on Sunday.

The Cherries have lost two on the bounce but the win over Leicester earlier this month proved they can sucker-punch teams unexpectedly.

Everton have nothing but pride to play for and this will help Howe’s men. They should win this and put the impetus on Watford and Aston Villa to respond.

Our prediction: Everton 1-2 Bournemouth

(Bournemouth to win 2-1: 11/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

Check out the current Premier League top scorers, to be updated live on Sunday!

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.