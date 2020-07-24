Premier League assist stats – can Kevin De Bruyne break the record?

Manchester City may not have anything left to play for after being left in the dust by Liverpool in the Premier League title race this season.

Kevin De Bruyne has though. The City playmaker is closing in on the record for most Premier League assists in a single season with just one more needed against Norwich this weekend to equal Thierry Henry’s outrageous figure from 2003.

Plenty of attention will be on the developing Premier League top scorers situation, but the Belgian superstar is engaged in his own battle.

De Bruyne is currently tied with the best season from another current Premier League ace after racking up a stunning total of 19 assists, but he will be determined to claw his way to the record.

His team-mates will be more than happy to sit in front of De Bruyne if he is willing to play balls through regularly.

With Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all expected to be sniffing around the goal, waiting for that one killer pass from De Bruyne, you can expect him to do it, but football isn’t always a simple affair.

As the Premier League fixtures near their culmination, check out the full list of Premier League assist records and stats in a single season, during this current season, and of all time.

Premier League assists record in a single season

Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2002/03) – 20 assists Mesut Ozil (Arsenal, 2015/16) – 19 assists Kevin De Bruyne (Man City, 2019/20) – 19 assists Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004/05) – 18 assists Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea, 2014/15) – 18 assists

Premier League assists in 2019/20

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 19 assists Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) – 13 assists Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 11 assists Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 10 assists David Silva (Man City) – 10 assists Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 10 assists Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – 9 assists Adama Traore (Wolves) – 9 assists Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – 8 assists Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 7 assists

All-time Premier League assists

Ryan Giggs – 162 assists Cesc Fabregas – 111 assists Wayne Rooney – 103 assists Frank Lampard – 102 assists Dennis Bergkamp – 94 assists David Silva – 93 assists Steven Gerrard – 92 assists James Milner – 84 assists David Beckham – 80 assists Teddy Sheringham – 76 assists

