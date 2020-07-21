What channel is Watford v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City rock up to Vicarage Road licking their wounds from a damaging defeat in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

City pinned half of their hopes of a successful season on lifting the trophy, but were stopped in their tracks by Arsenal, meaning their only other route to glory is via the Champions League in August.

City will use their remaining two Premier League fixtures to rebuild some momentum ahead of their European excursions next month.

Watford are in total disarray despite appearing likely to avoid the drop this term.

The Hornets sacked their third manager of the season, Nigel Pearson, after failing to move comfortably clear of danger, meaning coaches Hayden Mullins and Graham Stack will take charge for this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Man City game on TV and online.

When is Watford v Man City on TV?

Watford v Man City will take place on Tuesday 21st July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Man City will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Aston Villa v Arsenal at 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Watford v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

How to live stream Watford v Man City online

Watford v Man City odds

Watford v Man City team news

Watford: Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat, Isaac Success and Etienne Capoue are all out through injury.

Craig Dawson is likely to return to the side, and with no Capoue to reinforce the midfield, expect a tightly packed defence.

Man City: Sergio Aguero is the only absentee for City.

Guessing Pep Guardiola’s next move is fruitless, but we’re going to give it a shot. You’d expect he’d be keen to field his strongest XI to keep them fit and fresh ahead of the Champions League starting next month, but who knows any more?

Our prediction: Watford v Man City

“Erm. Hi, guys. So… Nigel’s gone. You have 48 hours to prepare the lads to face City on Tuesday night. Good luck!”

Watford are approaching this one in the worst possible manner, but know they may only need a point to effectively guarantee survival.

What else can Mullins and Stack do than pile 11 men behind the ball and try to fend off the pressure?

City will pick them off, it may take time to wrench open the floodgates, but once they do, expect the inevitable.

Our prediction: Watford 0-4 Man City

