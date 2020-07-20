What channel is Brighton v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton can officially book their place in the 2020/21 Premier League season with a point against Newcastle at the AMEX Stadium tonight.

The Seagulls are six points above Aston Villa with six points left to play for. Barring a seismic collapse, Brighton should be fine, but Graham Potter will rest easier knowing it’s a done deal.

He may be inwardly relieved that Brighton still technically have something to play for in order to focus minds and sharpen wits as they attempt to finish as high as possible with two Premier League fixtures remaining.

Newcastle are rooted in the bottom half, unable to finish in the top 10 but also safe from relegation.

Steve Bruce will be pleased with a solid season, but if he is given the chance to steer the ship once again next season – takeover or not – he will expect progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Newcastle game on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Newcastle on TV?

Brighton v Newcastle will take place on Monday 20th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Wolves v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm, live on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

How to live stream Brighton v Newcastle online

Brighton v Newcastle odds

Brighton v Newcastle team news

Brighton: Adam Webster and Alireza Jahanbakhsh both picked up knocks and tweaks last time out and are rated as 50:50 to feature here.

Glenn Murray played last week but is expected to return to the bench for this one.

Newcastle: The Magpies have racked up an eight-man injury list during lockdown.

Centre-back options Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune are all out. Isaac Hayden may have been a last-resort option, but he too is out, meaning Newcastle could turn to youngster Kelland Watts.

Our prediction: Brighton v Newcastle

Let’s be real here, this isn’t one for the neutrals. Brighton v Newcastle in a battle to finish slightly higher in the bottom half won’t set many pulses racing, even on the south coast and Tyneside.

Brighton can secure their status in the top flight, but they’re virtually there regardless of tonight’s result.

This game is most important for Steve Bruce as he continues to battle for support in his hometown. The impending takeover could put his job on the line meaning every game, every result is an opportunity to impress, or at least show glimmers of progress.

Brighton won’t be easily broken down though.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

