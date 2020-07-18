What channel is Norwich v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich play their final Premier League game at Carrow Road on Saturday against a Burnley side that successfully staved off relegation this summer.

Advertisement

The Canaries have endured a miserable campaign and are set to end of the season rock-bottom of the league.

With only two Premier League fixtures remaining it appears as though Burnley are a good shout for a top-10 finish.

And the Clarets will hope to inflict more misery on Daniel Farke’s men as they fight for league position in their final few games.

This may not be a thriller at Carrow Road but Norwich will have to be on their game to avoid a humbling defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Burnley game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Burnley on TV?

Norwich v Burnley will take place on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Burnley will kick off at 5:30pm – the match precedes the Arsenal v Man City FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Norwich v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Sky One from 5pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Norwich v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (11/5) Draw (11/5) Burnley (5/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Norwich v Burnley team news

Norwich: Four players – Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann – remain out for Norwich.

Don’t expect manager Daniel Farke to change his back four around, but Teemu Pukki could come into the XI after being benched at Chelsea.

Burnley: Burnley have performed wonders this summer despite a raft of injuries. Chris Wood should start up front again, but

Charlie Taylor is likely to miss this clash with a fresh hamstring injury. Sean Dyche hopes Jay Rodriguez will pass a fitness test after coming off with a tight calf in midweek.

Our prediction: Norwich v Burnley

The Canaries have lost every one of their Premier League games this summer and shouldn’t pose much of a threat to Burnley here.

Farke’s men come up against a Clarets side that have performed wonders since Project Restart and are unbeaten in six outings.

Expect Wood and Rodriguez (if he plays) to bully the Norwich defence. Burnley should have no problem controlling this match.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Burnley

(Burnley to win 2-0: 11/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.