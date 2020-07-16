What channel is Leeds v Barnsley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United are close. Very close. The Premier League beckons after 16 years out in the cold, and bottom of the league Barnsley stand in their way.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been relentless in their pursuit of the top flight over the last two seasons, and now it appears the time has come.

Pablo Hernandez struck a last-minute winner against his former side Swansea at the weekend to give his side a three-point cushion over West Brom.

A victory would put Leeds on 87 points, a tally that wouldn’t seal promotion, but it would be enough to justify putting the champagne on ice, poised and ready for lift-off.

Barnsley are scrambling at the absolute opposite end of the table in dead last. Similarly to Leeds, their fate can’t be sealed here, but a defeat could spell doom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Barnsley game on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Barnsley on TV?

Leeds v Barnsley will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Championship fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Barnsley will kick off at 5pm – the match is followed by several Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Leeds v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Barnsley online

Leeds v Barnsley odds

Leeds v Barnsley team news

Leeds: Last-gasp hero Hernandez could be rewarded with a start as Bielsa attempts to strike the balance between freshening up his XI while also putting out his strongest possible line-up.

Jean-Kevin Augustin and Adam Forshaw are sidelined through injury.

Barnsley: Romal Palmer is ruled out for the season with ligament damage, otherwise the Tykes have a full arsenal at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether they will tinker and toy with their tactics in a bid to steal anything from this game.

Our prediction: Leeds v Barnsley

Leeds fans can feel it. Every Championship promotion campaign has a ‘moment’, that one split second where going up flips from desirable to inevitable. Hernandez’ strike was that moment.

Barnsley won’t roll over, but their won’t be able to cope with a Leeds side who head into this game with the bit firmly between their teeth.

It may be a slower start to affairs as Leeds try to settle any nerves, but expect them to come through largely unscathed.

Our prediction: Leeds 3-1 Barnsley

Leeds 3-1 Barnsley

