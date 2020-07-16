What channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head to south London on Thursday night for a crucial battle against mid-table Crystal Palace as they seek a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are scrapping with Chelsea and Leicester for a place in European football’s elite club competition next term.

There are just three Premier League fixtures remaining for the Red Devils, who have hit strong form this summer.

They could be made to rue their missed chance to leap into third after Michael Obafemi snatched a last-gap draw for Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Palace are flailing in mid-table having lost five on the bounce.

Manager Roy Hodgson will be praying for a return to form here at Selhurst Park – but is no doubt aware of the enormity of the task ahead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Everton v Aston Villa and Leicester v Sheffield United, which both kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke is suspended after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

It leaves Hodgson short on options up front, while at the back Gary Cahill is expected to miss the game with a hamstring problem. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins are unlikely to feature.

Man Utd: Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams were both injured in Monday’s draw with Southampton, meaning Diogo Dalot is likely to slip into the left-back position.

Both Phil Jones and Alex Tuanzebe remain injured for United, but apart from that Solskjaer has a fit squad to choose from.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

United still have it all to play for after surrendering a late lead to Southampton last time out, and Solskjaer will demand they don’t slip up here.

In reality this is a game the Red Devils should easily win. With Palace’s firepower blunted in the absence of Benteke, Hodgson will have to rely on Wilfried Zaha for attacking inspiration.

And that is unlikely to be enough against a United side that themselves are scoring freely right now.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd

