What channel is Man City v Bournemouth on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have secured second place in the Premier League but face a resurgent Bournemouth side at the Etihad this midweek.

While City are plotting to win the FA Cup and Champions League this summer following the surrender of their league title to Liverpool, the Cherries still have plenty to play for in the league.

Bournemouth are three points from safety in the relegation scrap and have just three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Their 4-1 win over Leicester last time out is proof that Eddie Howe’s men still have life left in their legs – and City should be wary.

Despite what this fixture looks like on paper, we could see a tighter game than you may expect in Manchester on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Bournemouth on TV?

Man City v Bournemouth will take place on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Bournemouth will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Sky One from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Bournemouth odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/8) Draw (8/1) Bournemouth (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Man City v Bournemouth team news

Man City: Pep Guardiola has already admitted he will “rotate” the team so his players are fresh for Arsenal this weekend, so Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne could drop to the bench.

Benjamin Mendy earned 64 minutes against Brighton and may also be rested on Wednesday. Phil Foden, meanwhile, could come into the XI.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored his first Premier League goal for the Cherries at the weekend and then got a second, so he will almost certainly start here.

Josh King missed the Leicester game with a hamstring injury and is a concern for this clash. Callum Wilson should start up front.

Our prediction: Man City v Bournemouth

Manchester City may have nothing to play for in the Premier League but they’re certainly ending the season on a high, with back-to-back 5-0 wins.

However, with one eye on Arsenal in the FA Cup this weekend, Guardiola will certainly move his players around here.

And that might help Bournemouth as they seek at least a point from their trip up north. Expect Bournemouth to score – whether that will be enough remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth

(Man City to win 2-1: 9/1 at Bet365)

**New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

