What channel is Oxford v Wycombe League One play-off final on? Kick off time and live stream

Oxford and Wycombe go head-to-head in a League One play-off battle between two unlikely candidates.

Both sides have earned their shot at glory following topsy-turvy seasons, and will be desperate to make the most of their huge opportunity to bring Championship football to their fans.

Oxford steadily grew into the season and launched hurled themselves right into the play-off mix not long prior to lockdown.

Wycombe were one of the numerous clubs to vote for the League One season to end, but were awarded a play-off place based on the controversial points per game method despite sitting eighth in League One before the season was curtailed.

Nothing else matters right now other than the 90 minutes ahead of them. Who has the nerve to fire their way to the next level? Who will crumble under the silent pressure at the Home of Football?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Oxford v Wycombe game on TV and online.

When is Oxford v Wycombe on TV?

Oxford v Wycombe will take place on Monday 13th July 2020.

Play-off finals have been scattered throughout the summer due to the varying circumstances of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Northampton triumphed in the League Two final at the end of June, while the Championship showdown will take place toward the end of this month as the regular season draws to a close.

What time is kick-off?

Oxford v Wycombe will kick off at 7:30pm – the match will be running at roughly the same time as Manchester United v Southampton, also live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Oxford v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Oxford v Wycombe online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Oxford v Wycombe odds

Our prediction: Oxford v Wycombe

Play-off finals are unpredictable at their most predictable.

With no fans in the ground but players still buzzing to be playing at Wembley, anything could happen.

Wycombe will produce a typically tight, aggressive performance that has seen them claw their way to this point, and the pressure will be on Oxford to break them down.

Our prediction: Oxford 1-1 Wycombe (Oxford to win on penalties)

