What channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa could not be playing Crystal Palace at a better time and welcome the Eagles to Villa Park desperate for three points.

Advertisement

Villa are deep in the relegation mire and need victory here to try and catch the likes of Watford and West Ham above them.

They come into this clash with just four Premier League fixtures remaining and trickier opponents still to come.

And while Palace will not be pushovers, they have lost four games on the bounce and have little to play for.

Roy Hodgson will be desperate to get his men back to winning ways after a galling 3-2 defeat to Chelsea last time out, but Villa could take charge here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on TV?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2:15pm – the match will follow Wolves v Everton, which kicks off at 12pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (23/10) Draw (23/10) Crystal Palace (12/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish proved his fitness with 90 minutes against Manchester United in midweek, so any concerns of a foot injury sustained against Liverpool appear to have abated.

Full-back Matt Targett could miss Sunday’s game with hamstring trouble.

Crystal Palace: Gary Cahill suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea and could miss the rest of the season. Mamadou Sakho will likely fill in, alongside Scott Dann.

Martin Kelly could be on the bench on Sunday after returning to training this week, having not played since January because of a calf injury.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Villa have endured a miserable summer on the whole but will see this game as a great chance to secure three points given Palace’s current form.

However, one boost for Hodgson is the return to goalscoring form of his two most lethal players—Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Expect the Eagles to channel much of the play into these two stars. If Villa can keep them at bay then they could well pinch this tie.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace

(Aston Villa to win 2-1: 9/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.