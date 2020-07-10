As the Premier League enters the latter part of its remaining 2019/2020 season, football fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to matches on TV.

Not only were all 92 remaining Premier League fixtures confirmed to be airing live on TV, many are also free-to-air Premier League games.

Following a three-month lack of football, fans now have more than enough to be keeping them entertained as lockdown begins to ease.

In a Premier League first, the BBC has broadcast several matches live and free-to-air for the first time since the league’s inception in 1992.

There’s one more to go, featuring two top half sides with plenty to play for as the season heats up.

The remaining matches will be divided up between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, with Sky and Amazon also making a selection of free-to-air games.

Highlights can still, of course, be seen on BBC’s legendary Match of the Day – though free coverage will surely mean a record-breaking audience for the Beeb’s live matches…

What Premier League Games are on BBC?

The BBC showed four fixtures in their live Premier League debut with their final game being Wolves v Burnley which resulted in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday 15th July.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace kicked off the BBC’s coverage, ending in a 2-0 victory to the visitors.

Norwich v Everton ended in a narrow 1-0 victory to the Toffees with Michael Keane scoring the crucial goal.

Southampton v Manchester City has been the pick of the bunch so far after a shock 1-0 victory for the hosts at St Mary’s.

How can I watch BBC Premier league games?

BBC One will bear the majority of the BBC coverage, but Norwich v Everton had to begin on BBC Two so keep an eye out for schedule changes.

The BBC’s Premier League coverage will of course be available live and on-demand through BBC iPlayer.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV