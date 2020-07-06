What channel is Tottenham v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham require a big push in their efforts to recapture a European spot for next season when they welcome Everton to north London on Monday night.

Spurs have drifted away from the top six following a disappointing return to action this summer.

And with some tricky Premier League fixtures still on the horizon, manager Jose Mourinho will be desperate to secure three points here.

Everton arrive in the capital having all-but secured their Premier League status for next term.

It’s been a rocky campaign for the Toffees and they will hope to scrape at least a point from this clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Everton game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Everton on TV?

Tottenham v Everton will take place on Monday 6th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Premier League fixture scheduled for Monday night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham: Mourinho needs a reaction here after losing to Sheffield United in midweek and has no fresh injury issues.

Steven Bergwijn got the chance to shine from the start in midweek but lasted just 56 minutes before being hauled off. Expect Eric Lamela to start in his place.

Everton: Richarlison suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s win over Leicester but Carlo Ancelotti expects him to be fit.

The boss also revealed Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott may return from injury.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Both sides have plenty to play for as they target European football for next season, but Spurs’ form has been erratic since Project Restart, while Everton have hit a purple patch.

These sides drew 1-1 back in November during a rather drab fixture that offered little entertainment for the fans bar Cenk Tosun’s 97th-minute equaliser.

This could be another rigid affair and don’t be surprised if goalscoring chances are hard to come by. A draw seems inevitable.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Everton

