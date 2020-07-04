What channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon and victory is crucial if they are to maintain the battle with Chelsea and Manchester United for a top-four spot.

The Foxes have hit a slump since the season restarted this summer but will hope to recapture their form this weekend.

Palace head into the game almost certainly safe from relegation and with their eyes set on a top-half finish this term, with only a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining.

However, the Eagles have lost two on the bounce and have scored just two goals all summer during lockdown.

Roy Hodgson goes head to head with another former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers in a clash that promises plenty of drama.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm – the match will follow Norwich v Brighton, which kicks off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Crystal Palace odds

Leicester v Crystal Palace team news

Leicester: James Maddison’s fitness remains a concern after earning just 45 minutes as a sub in the 2-1 loss to Everton in midweek.

Ricardo Pereira is still out, while Rodgers may decide to bring Ayoze Perez back into the starting XI along with Demarai Gray.

Crystal Palace: Hodgson will likely shake things up here after two defeats on the trot. Wilfried Zaha played the full 90 minutes in the defeat to Burnley on Monday despite being an injury worry, and should start here.

Christian Benteke remains a concern after not featuring in Palace’s last two games. Andros Townsend earned a start last time out and could get the nod ahead of Max Meyer here.

Our prediction: Leicester v Crystal Palace

Leicester are desperate for three points here and could face a Palace side easing off after all-but securing their Premier League status for next term.

Expect the Foxes to come out fast at the King Power in search of an early goal to calm the nerves following two straight defeats.

Hodgson will set Palace up for the counter and it will be down to the Leicester midfield to control play and find opportunities to open things up.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace

