What channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The fairytale is coming to an unpleasant end for Sheffield United unless than can pick up their form in the remaining Premier League fixtures, starting with the tough visit of Tottenham.

The Blades were in contention for a Champions League place when the restart came around, but three defeats and eight goals conceded – with just one strike in reply – in the Premier League and FA Cup have dented those hopes.

Chris Wilder’s men sit in ninth, one bad result away from the bottom half, while seventh-place Tottenham are heading in the other direction.

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Spurs have looked very capable since their return to action, and with Harry Kane back on the goal trail, they are looking up at salvaging their season as opposed to over their shoulder.

Jose Mourinho will be determined to land in a European spot before a regroup and rebuild over the break in time for the 2020/21 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Tottenham on TV?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 2nd July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match precedes Manchester City v Liverpool at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Tottenham odds

Sheffield United v Tottenham team news

Sheffield United: John Lundstram is a doubt for this one after picking up a knock. He is expected to be replaced by Sander Berge, as has been the case as times since the Norwegian’s arrival.

Jack O’Connell remains a doubt, but that’s all Wilder has to worry about on the fitness front right now.

Tottenham: Mourinho has a full array of players at his disposal aside from long-term absentees Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth and Troy Parrott.

Kane will lead the line, while Tanguy Ndombele will hope for game time after failing to impress since his arrival.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Tottenham

Spurs haven’t hit top gear, but they’ve looked assured in both of their games so far.

They should be fit and fresh, right in the sweet spot, after two games to build their sharpness and a week off to recuperate.

Son Heung Min will be hoping to build on an impressive display against West Ham and with Sheffield United’s defence leaking goals from every angle, this should be another good night for Spurs, even if this isn’t the day they kick their performances levels up a notch.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Tottenham

