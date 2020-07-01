What channel is West Ham v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

There’s no love lost between West Ham and Chelsea as the London sides collide in the Premier League fixtures this week.

Feisty fixtures between these two are rarely dull affairs, and despite the stark difference in league positions, the Hammers triumphed 1-0 during their last meeting in November.

Frank Lampard is a man who has been loved on both sides of the divide at one time or another, and he will be delighted with his current side’s performances since the restart.

Chelsea toppled Manchester City last week and beat Leicester to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

West Ham have endured very different fortunes after suffering back-to-back 2-0 defeats.

David Moyes is running out of time to coach his talented bunch of individuals into becoming a team worth of fighting their way free of the relegation mire.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea on TV?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow three other games including Arsenal v Norwich.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass remains out with a back problem.

Sebastien Haller and Arthur Masuaku could return for the Hammers after struggling with injury issues, though neither is likely to start. They will be eased back into the fold.

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger are likely to start together at the back with Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen out.

Christian Pulisic picked up a knock at the weekend and is not expected to be risked, though his absence would be more precautionary than a signal of a real problem.

Our prediction: West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea conceding but winning is turning out to be the story of their season.

The Blues have only kept six clean sheets in the Premier League this season – the same number as West Ham – but unlike their London counterparts, Lampard’s men have been able to find the net.

It may not be a clean display from Chelsea, but they will be soaring with confidence and will hope to dispatch West Ham by any means necessary to keep their Champions League hopes burning bright.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

