What channel is Chelsea v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to take a major step towards Champions League football next season with a victory over second-place Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s men overcame Aston Villa 2-1 last time out but will be aware of the strength running through this City side.

City may have given up hope of winning the title this summer and their remaining Premier League fixtures threaten to be somewhat lifeless, but they remain a terrific unit as demonstrated by their 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night.

Chelsea will set the bar on Thursday and we can expect Pep Guardiola’s men to meet it, despite having nothing but pride to play for.

We may well see plenty of goals here in the capital, and anything less than a City win would confirm Liverpool as champions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Man City game on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City on TV?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow a 6pm double-header of Southampton v Arsenal and Burnley v Watford.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea: Frank Lampard says he is ready to make changes to his XI on Thursday with Tammy Abraham possibly leading the line ahead of Olivier Giroud. Christian Pulisic could start with N’Golo Kante expected to remain in the heart of midfield.

Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek may drop back to the bench for this clash. Kurt Zouma could accompany Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Man City: John Stones may not start this game, while Eric Garcia is out. Sergio Aguero is also feared to have suffered a set-back to his knee issues and won’t play.

Gabriel Jesus should therefore start up top, while Guardiola could bring Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling back into his XI. Leroy Sane is unlikely to get in ahead of Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Chelsea came close to pinching a draw at City when these sides last met in November and Lampard will be delighted with how his men churned out a victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

City romped past Burnley with ease on Monday night and Guardiola will have to make some changes to keep the legs fresh.

This could well be a close encounter and Chelsea are good to get at least one or two goals on Thursday night. Whether that’s enough to edge a free-scoring City side remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Man City

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.