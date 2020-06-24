How to watch Norwich v Everton as game will switch channel – kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Norwich take on Everton in the second live Premier League game to be shown on BBC.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the first BBC encounter, and neutrals will hope for an exciting clash at Carrow Road tonight.

The Canaries sit rock bottom of the table and realistically need to win this one to give themselves a remote chance at survival with just seven Premier League fixtures remaining for them after this one.

Everton held firm to draw 0-0 with rivals Liverpool at the weekend and will hope to build on that resilience with goals against Norwich.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in terrific form prior to lockdown and he will hope to pick up where he left off, so too with Brazilian ace Richarlison.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Everton game on TV and online.

When is Norwich v Everton on TV?

Norwich v Everton will take place on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Everton will kick off at 6pm – the match will be followed by Liverpool v Crystal Palace.

What TV channel is Norwich v Everton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 5:30pm, but only for the first half…

You will have to switch the channels over to BBC One from 7:00pm for the second half.

Check out the other Premier League games on BBC.

How to live stream Norwich v Everton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Norwich v Everton team news

Norwich: Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are sidelined for Norwich but Daniel Farke will be looking to make changes following his team’s 3-0 defeat to Southampton.

Marco Stiepermann has returned to training following an isolation period after testing positive for coronavirus.

Everton: There are no fresh injury concerns for Carlo Ancelotti, but he could rotate his team based on match sharpness and fatigue.

Youngster Anthony Gordon was handed a chance to shine against Liverpool but could make way for more experience against Norwich.

Our prediction: Norwich v Everton

Norwich simply didn’t turn up against Southampton. They had a three-month break to rest, recover, regroup and refocus their tactical style with a game against a side with nothing to play for… and they absolutely blew it.

You can’t expect wonders after such a long time out, but you could have at least expected them to give it a shot… and they didn’t.

Everton will see this one as a great opportunity for three points.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Everton

Norwich v Everton odds

