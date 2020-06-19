What channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Jose Mourinho welcomes his former side to the new Tottenham Stadium on Friday as both Spurs and Manchester United restart their push to secure a Champions League spot this season.

Mourinho was in charge of Spurs’ 2-1 loss to the Red Devils at Old Trafford back in December and things have not gone smoothly for the Portuguese since.

With both sides chasing a top-four finish this clash in north London has already taken on plenty of significance ahead of the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Spurs are seven points off fourth-place Chelsea, while United would leapfrog the Blues with a win on Friday night.

The three-month coronavirus break means judging player fitness and application levels will be difficult, setting us up nicely for a Friday night thriller.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd on TV?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Friday 19th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Norwich v Southampton, which kicks off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

Tottenham: Mourinho is without Dele Alli (suspension) but Harry Kane will start after recovering from a long-term injury that has kept him out since New Year’s Day.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is back, while Son Heung-Min will also make the starting XI. There remains concern over whether or not Giovani Lo Celso will be fit for the game, with Tanguy Ndombele potentially coming in if the Argentine doesn’t make the line-up.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba could well be back in the XI after ankle surgery earlier this year, while Marcus Rashford (back) got a run-out in a friendly with West Brom and should make United’s attacking quartet.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to start Harry Maguire in central defence after he recovered from injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka should get the nod at right-back. Eric Bailly’s fitness has also been confirmed ahead of the clash.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Man Utd

It’s been a rollercoaster 12 months for Spurs since they reached the Champions League final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino last summer.

United, meanwhile, have enjoyed a comparatively stable period. The Red Devils appear best-placed to aim for a Champions League spot and will relish playing in Spurs’ cavernous empty stadium.

Expect Mourinho to set out a cautious approach in this game. He won’t want to lose his first match back and there will be no lung-busting football here, unless United – who would probably take a draw – decide to stretch it.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd

Tottenham v Man Utd odds

