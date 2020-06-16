Robbie Williams taking part in virtual Soccer Aid tournament to help fight coronavirus

This year’s Soccer Aid event might have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – but that hasn’t stopped Robbie Williams from raising money with the help of some famous footballers.

Advertisement

The pop star and Soccer Aid stalwart is taking part in eSoccer Aid – an online EA Sports FIFA tournament – on Saturday 27th June, and he’ll be playing as some of the most iconic players to ever play the beautiful game.

The event, which is raising money to help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives, will see celebrities compete playing as the newly available Soccer Aid World XI – which includes the lethal strikeforce of Pele, Maradona and Ronaldinho.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Williams said: “This is a unique and wonderful initiative to be part of because the Soccer Aid World XI FC is needed more than ever before. We have been able to bring together some of the best players ever to have played the game – and many of whom have played in Soccer Aid for Unicef previously – to create an in-game side that EA Sports FIFA players can enjoy.

“On Saturday 27th June I’ll be doing exactly the same when I take part in eSoccer Aid, which everyone will be able to watch and hopefully donate to – because all proceeds go towards helping stop the spread of coronavirus and limiting the impact on children’s lives.”

The Soccer Aid World XI FC team is playable in the Kick-Off mode within FIFA 20 and also features the likes of Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane and Kenny Dalglish.

Nick Wlodyka, general manager of EA Sports FIFA, said, “As we continue to bring the world together through play, partnering with Soccer Aid for Unicef will help to further support the work towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

“This partnership also adds a new way to play with some of the most iconic footballers in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, helping to not only raise awareness for a very important cause, but also giving fans more ways to experience our game.”

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef, which is broadcast on ITV, has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a “childhood full of play.”

The 2020 match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 June, at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, but was postponed in light of the current coronavirus situation – although Soccer Aid remains committed to holding an event later this year.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide