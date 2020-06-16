Norwich v Everton viewers will have to change BBC channels at half-time

The Premier League football will be shown on the BBC for the first ever time when the season resumes this week, and footy fans will also have to experience another first: switching channels halfway through the game.

Advertisement

The BBC has confirmed that its coverage of Norwich City v Everton will be split across two channels, with the first half shown on BBC One before moving across to BBC Two for the second 45 minutes.

The game takes place on Wednesday 24th June at 6pm, and will be the second of four matches shown by the broadcaster following the fixture between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace this Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The reason for the unusual broadcasting schedule is to accommodate the national and regional news bulletin, which will be shown in its usual slot of 6pm on BBC One.

As reported by the Daily Star, a BBC insider said, “It’s not ideal, but the news is very important at the moment. This whole thing has been a massive curveball and we don’t think it’s too much to ask for viewers to change the channel.”

It has to be said that the act of switching from one channel to another shouldn’t present too much of a challenge to viewers, and so while undoubtedly orthodox it is unlikely that the channel change will cause too much disruption to the coverage.

The BBC’s live coverage will be hosted by usual Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, who will be joined by a line-up of the broadcaster’s regular pundits to provide analysis.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.