NOW TV’s new Sky Sports deal is just £25 a month for the Premier League’s return

The Premier League is finally making a return on 17th June, roughly three months after the season had been brought to a premature halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

And of course, the matches will look a bit different than they did before March – with no crowds in the stands to cheer the players on as they look to finish their seasons on a high note.

You can get the Sky Sports Pass for £25 p/m for 3 months on NOW TV to watch the Premier League and more.

With no way of watching the matches in person, it’s more important than ever for fans to get a good deal that allows them to follow their team’s fortune on the small screen – and so the announcement news of NOW TV’s new Sky Sports deal will come as welcome news indeed.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Footy fans can pick up a three month pass – covering the rest of the season – for £25 a month if they make their purchase between 15th June and 30th June.

Normally a Sky Sports pass with NOW TV comes in at £33.99 a month – so that’s a saving of £26.97 across the three months.

There’s still a lot of action to unfold in the Premier League, with 92 matches in total to be played as Liverpool try to wrap up their first league triumph since 1990.

That win seems almost inevitable given that Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 25 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City, but things are a lot closer at the other end of the table – with six teams locked in a relegation battle.

Sky is sharing the rights for the rest of the season with BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC – the first time the BBC has shown top flight football since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide