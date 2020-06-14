Man Utd’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Manchester United started to silence the numerous – and vocal – scoffers before the lockdown, and will simply hope to pick up where they left off.

Advertisement

The Red Devils have been in turmoil since, well, the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson as boss in 2013, but may have hit some of their lowest ebbs during a transitional period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Deadwood has been steadily moved on, young stars have been acquired or promoted internally, and a new-look United appears to be on the rise.

United were unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions prior to the unceremonious pause in the campaign and while cracks remain, Solskjaer was proving himself as capable of digging his side out of the mire.

They remain in the hunt for a Champions League place with Chelsea a mere three points ahead of them, but can they resume their clinical form in the final nine Premier League fixtures?

Check out your complete guide to Man Utd’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Man Utd in 2019/20

Position: 5th

Manager: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Top scorer: Marcus Rashford (14 goals)

Most assists: Daniel James (6 assists)

Check out our full list of Man Utd fixtures 2019/20.

Premier League teams will be divided as to whether the lockdown was a blessing in disguise or unwelcome halt to their season.

Many will appreciate the rest and recuperation time, some may have cursed their luck after finally building a head of steam.

Man Utd? They’ll be torn between the two. Their run of five wins in six games with just one goal conceded and 19 scored came to an abrupt end, but Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are back.

We simply cannot underestimate the impact Pogba could have on this side. A fit and focused Pogba, alongside gritty worker Scott McTominay and creative wizard Bruno Fernandes, with the pace of Rasford and Anthony Martial going forward could be electrifying.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited as a United fan. They could be the team to watch during this restart period.

Advertisement

Looking for all the remaining Premier League matches and how to watch them? Check out our Premier League fixtures guide.