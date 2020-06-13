Liverpool’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Liverpool will breathe an enormous sigh of relief once the Premier League restart officially gets underway.

Advertisement

It would have been cruelest blow for the Reds to have their efforts scrubbed out of the history books, even if it were the right thing to do with regards to safety of players and staff.

They are potentially just one game away from securing the trophy, and for all his calm, composed exterior, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to finally rubber stamp his side’s status as the kings of England.

Liverpool remain the most daunting name in the list of Premier League fixtures to come, but can they pick up where they left off?

Check out your complete guide to Liverpool’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Liverpool in 2019/20

Position: 1st

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (16 goals)

Most assists: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12 assists)

Check out our full list of Liverpool fixtures 2019/20.

Liverpool are about to win the Premier League playing Sir Alex Ferguson football. That’s a statement not designed to be incendiary, but indeed the highest compliment you could really afford to a team as a neutral.

Fergie’s United were relentless and adaptable, they didn’t stick to one style, they simply always found a way to win regardless of the task ahead of them. In the same way, Liverpool have romped to a 22-point lead in the title race by selecting the right tools at the right time from their Swiss army knife squad.

They can win ugly, and that’s why they’ll win ultimately. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will receive the plaudits, but their success is displayed on a pedestal of hard workers: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner to name a few.

A couple of wobbles prior to lockdown have been forgotten, you could put it down to exhaustion, you could put it down to complacency, but you simply can’t use such limited evidence to suggest any other scenario than red ribbons on the trophy by July.

Advertisement

Looking for all the remaining Premier League matches and how to watch them? Check out our Premier League fixtures guide.