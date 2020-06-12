Mallorca v Barcelona on TV and live stream for free

Barcelona are back in action this weekend with a trip to Mallorca, but can they return to their clinical best?

Quique Setien has won eight of his 12 games in charge of the club, a solid if not entirely consistent start for the new boss.

He may have been glad to have time for his players to regroup, to inject his ideas into the team without the distraction of games to play, but will be relishing the comeback and the opportunity to secure a trophy at the first time of asking.

Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid despite losing to their bitter rivals in March.

How to watch the Mallorca v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is Mallorca v Barcelona?

Mallorca v Barcelona will kick off at 9:00pm on Saturday 13th June 2020.

Watch Mallorca v Barcelona on TV

You can Mallorca v Barcelona live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee, but Sky customers can access the channel for free during June, meaning you can watch every La Liga match on free-to-air TV.

La Liga fixtures enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream Mallorca v Barcelona online

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get the channel, go to our how to watch La Liga in the UK guide.

Mallorca v Barcelona prediction

Lionel Messi is fit and ready. Antoine Griezman is fit and ready. Luis Suarez is fit and ready. The latter had been ruled out for the season, but will love the chance to make a return in 2019/20.

Griezmann will know he needs to up his game in the final stretch, but can he do so?

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Barcelona

