Fantasy Premier League tips – Fantasy Football strikers to sign ahead of the restart

Fantasy Premier League has returned ahead of the Premier League restart with 92 games and a whole stack of points up for grabs.

Advertisement

Strikers are typically be the mainstay of any successful FPL team with an array of options to suit every budget.

You can make unlimited transfers before the Premier League fixtures start to flow thick and fast, but who will you select to rake in the goals?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League strikers you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £11.1m

Aubameyang continues to slam home the goals regardless of Arsenal’s form or position in the overall standings.

The former Dortmund hitman found the net three times in his last three Premier League outings and is particularly attractive in the first gameweek of the restart due to his double gameweek potential.

Arsenal face Manchester City and Brighton in the opening week and he is the closest thing to a dead-cert to start both matches.

Aubameyang could be a terrific buy despite his premium cost.

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – £8.1m

Raul Jimenez is a true Fantasy Premier League favourite. His penchant for both goals and assists make him a supremely attractive option.

Despite his relatively low cost, the Wolves striker is the third-highest point scorer among FPL strikers this season – only behind Jamie Vardy and Aubameyang.

Wolves boast a very kind run-in, with just one fixture rated above three according to the fixture difficulty rating stats on FPL, and that is a final day trip to Chelsea, who have leaked goals all season.

Jimenez appears to be the best value choice you can make this week.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – £11.8m

It seems obvious, but Sergio Aguero feels like an essential purchase going into the first gameweek in particular.

Like Aubameyang, he will be given two bites of the apple in GW30 with double gameweek fixtures against Arsenal and Burnley – both on home soil.

Aguero is rampant once he gets going, and is no stranger to a goal flurry. The question may be: can you afford to not have him?

City may not have a lot to play for, but that freedom could be the very thing that brings out their natural game. Never underestimate the power of Sergio.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £8.8m

Manchester United could be the team to watch during the Premier League restart.

They were in imperious form prior to lockdown, now they’ve had a chance to rest and recover, and Marcus Rashford is fit again.

The break will have done him the world of good, and he’ll be raring to go.

Advertisement

January signing Bruno Fernandes revolutionised United’s play and has only increased Rashford’s potential, while the return of Paul Pogba could also be a massive boost for the young England striker.