Fantasy Premier League tips – Fantasy Football midfielders to sign ahead of the restart

Fantasy Premier League has exploded into life ahead of the Premier League restart with bosses frantically searching for additions to their team.

Midfielders are often where leagues are won and lost, with prices tending to be much lower than strikers, with potential for points often on par.

Many forwards are classified as midfielders, giving you all the advantages of strikers without the price tag.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League midfielders you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £10.6m

Let’s get the no-brainer option out of the way early doors, shall we? If Kevin De Bruyne isn’t in your FPL right now, why bother trying at all?

He is arguably the most talented star in the Premier League, with an outrageous 18 assists and eight goals to his name in just 26 appearances.

At £10.6m, he’s not even priced in the top, top tier. To make things even sweeter, De Bruyne has a double gameweek to ease himself back into the points.

He has also played most of this season with question marks over his fitness. Now fully rested, we could be about to see the very best of a legend in the making.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – £4.7m

The ultimate bargain buy for the remainder of the season looks set to be Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal’s breakout star of the season has enjoyed plenty of first-team football at the age of 18 and will only continue to develop.

He racked up four assists in five games across all competitions for the Gunners in a patch just before the lockdown and is expected to feature heavily once the season returns.

Even if he doesn’t play every week, he’s simply the best super cheap option with massive upside and will allow you to invest in other areas.

Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – £6.2m

Leicester will have benefited from the rest over the past 14 weeks after looking a little tired and leggy prior to the break.

One man who didn’t show any signs of slowing down though was Harvey Barnes.

The young Englishman hit his stride in 2020 and racked up a massive 19pt haul against Aston Villa in his last game following two goals and an assist.

Barnes is a budget-friendly option and will provide a strong differential as many flock to Jack Grealish. The Villa man is hot property due to his double gameweek, but beyond that, Barnes is a wiser move.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – £8.3m

Keep your eyes firmly fixed on Man Utd. They could be set for a massive end to the season with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba fit and firing again.

Either of those stars are worthy shouts for your team, but Bruno Fernandes takes the final spot in this list following his impact since moving from Sporting CP in January.

He has picked up two goals and three assists in five matches since arriving at Old Trafford with at least one contribution in every game barring his debut.

Fernandes is a creative bright spark capable of picking locks and feeding everyone around him.