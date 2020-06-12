Fantasy Premier League tips – Fantasy Football goalkeepers to sign ahead of the restart

Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers can pick up vital clean sheets in the quest to beat your mates this season

Fantasy Premier League has returned and managers are scurrying to patch up their teams with unlimited transfers ahead of the restart.

A strong goalkeeper is an essential for any team hoping to have an impact in the season, but you don’t have to splash out to pick up a good one.

More often than not, teams lower down the table can often boast keepers who pick up save points due to the amount of shots they face, but you’ll also need to be wary of not picking keepers who don’t stand a chance of clean sheets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – £5.3m

Dean Henderson is loving life at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United, and has produced form worthy of England national team recognition.

The Blades’ stopper has kept a steady flow of clean sheets coming through the doors all season and boasts a double gameweek to kick off proceedings.

With so much riding on Sheffield United’s end-of-season run-in, Chris Wilder will be keen for his men to tighten up and not allow goals to leak.

Rui Patricio (Wolves) – £5.2m

Wolves have a lovely run of fixtures coming up and Rui Patricio will continue to provide his team with an assured platform to build on.

He has kept four clean sheets in five games. Similarly to Sheffield United, Wolves have plenty left to play for and are likely to be fighting til the end for every point available.

Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – £5.0m

Arsenal are making positive noises under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish boss has steadied the ship and Leno produced three clean sheets in four games prior to the break.

He’s a cheap option for a guaranteed starter at a top club aiming for a strong finish.