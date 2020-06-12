When do Barcelona play next in La Liga? 2019/20 fixtures confirmed

Accessibility Links

Your complete guide to Barcelona fixtures on TV in the UK in 2019/20

Barcelona Lionel Messi

Barcelona are back in business during the coronavirus lockdown with a raft of games to be played behind closed doors.

Lionel Messi has inspired another march toward the title in La Liga with 19 goals and 12 assists in just 21 appearances.

The Argentine star may have benefited from the rest but will be desperate for a return to action despite a couple of wobbles from the Catalan giants prior to the pandemic.

Barcelona drew with Napoli and were humbled by Real Madrid before narrowly overcoming Real Sociedad in their three latest fixtures.

They hold top spot in La Liga for now, but a rejuvenated Real Madrid are shuffling into contention with just two points separating the teams.

Check out the upcoming Barcelona games you can watch for free on TV in the UK.

Barcelona fixtures

All UK time

Saturday 13th June

Mallorca v Barcelona (9:00pm)

Tuesday 16th June

Barcelona v Leganes

Friday 19th June

Sevilla v Barcelona

Tuesday 23rd June

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

More fixtures to be confirmed soon…

Watch Barcelona for free in UK

You can tune in to watch every single Barcelona league game for free via LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

It usually costs £9.99 per month to subscribe to the full Premier Sports package, but with little in the way of live sport and huge audience desperate for a football fix, they have made the generous call to serve up La Liga for free.

For more details about watching La Liga in the UK, check out our dedicated guide.

How to watch La Liga in the UK

