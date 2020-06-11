West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to West Ham's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
West Ham head into a crucial nine-game stint clinging to their Premier League lives.
The Hammers have been abject for large swathes of the season, though they have been dealt a rotten hand in the way of long-term injury problems.
Boss David Moyes will hope the lockdown period will have given his men a chance to freshen up and recuperate, but can they beat the drop?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
West Ham fixtures 2019/20
Saturday 20th June
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 23rd June
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1st July
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
West Ham v Burnley (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
West Ham v Watford (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Watch West Ham on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch West Ham, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
West Ham kit 2019/20
The Hammers unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer.
Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.
Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! ????⚒
To be worn for the first time in today's #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2019
West Ham transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Roberto (Espanyol) – Free
David Martin (Millwall) – Free
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed
Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) – £19m
Albian Ajeti (FC Basel) – £7.8m
Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) – £4.2m
Tomas Souchek (Slavia Prague) – Loan + £4m fee
Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista) – £2.7m
OUT
Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed
Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed
Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free
Adrian (Liverpool) – Free
Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) – Free
Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m
Sam Byram (Norwich City) – £750,000
Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan
Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed
Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed
Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m
Javier Hernandez (Sevilla) – £7m
Moses Makasi (FC Eindhoven) – Free
Roberto (Deportivo Alaves) – Loan
Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) – Loan
Winston Reid (Sporting Kansas City) – Loan
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan
West Ham stadium facts
Name: London Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Location: London
Year opened: 2012
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards