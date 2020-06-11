Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Norwich aren’t merely drinking in the last chance saloon, they own the place.

The Canaries appear doomed, but if anything could jolt their season into life, an unprecedented pause and subsequent refocusing period could provide just that.

Daniel Farke has stuck to his guns all season when it comes to his footballing philosophy, and there’s no reason to suggest he won’t continue to play the game his way. The question is: will it pay off?

Norwich fixtures 2019/20

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6:00pm) BBC

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal v Norwich (6:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Watford v Norwich (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Chelsea v Norwich (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)

Watch Norwich on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Norwich, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Norwich kit 2019/20

Norwich have unveiled a fade yellow-to-green home kit for the new 2019/20 season.

And their red away kit is said to have divided fans already!

Check out the new Norwich kit for 2019/20 here.

Norwich transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Patrick Roberts (Manchester City) – Loan

Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach) – Free

Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke) – Loan

Archie Mair (Aberdeen) – Undisclosed

Rob Nizet (Anderlecht) – Undisclosed

Sam Byram (West Ham United) – £750,000

Daniel Adshead (Rochdale) – £300,000

Sam McCallum (Coventry City) – £3.7m

Lukas Rupp (Hoffenheim) –£450k

Melvin Sitti (Sochaux) – Undisclosed

Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin) – Loan

Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) – Loan

OUT

Marcel Franke (Hannover 96) – £900k

James Husband (Blackpool) – Loan

Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) – Free

Steven Naismith (Hearts) – Free

Ivo Pinto (Zagreb) – Free

Yanic Wildschut (Maccabi Haifa) – Free

Sam McCallum (Coventry City) – Loan

Melvin Sitti (Sochaux) – Loan

Nelson Oliveira (AEK Athens) – £900k

Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn) – £180k

Norwich stadium facts

Name: Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards