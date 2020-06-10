Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Accessibility Links

Complete guide to Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s coronation journey is about to begin and they could wrap up their first Premier League title since the division’s inception during their first game back.

If Manchester City are defeated in their midweek game in hand against Arsenal, the Reds have a straight shot at winning the league at an empty Goodison Park, home of city rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp has inspired a terrific season so far and will be determined for his crop of stars to deliver the title as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Liverpool fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 21st June

Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Arsenal v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Watch Liverpool on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Liverpool, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Liverpool kit 2019/20

The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.

A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.

Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.

Liverpool transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

  • Adrian (West Ham United) – Free
  • Andy Lonergan (Middlesbrough) –  Free
  • Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
  • Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) – £7.65m

OUT

  • Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan
  • Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed
  • Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee
  • Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m
  • Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free
  • Daniel Sturridge – Released
  • Adam Bogdan – Released
  • Connor Randall – Released
  • Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
  • Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m
  • Ryan Kent (Rangers) – £6.5m
  • Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) – Loan
  • Ovie Ejaria (Reading) – Loan
  • Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee
  • Taiwo Awoniyi (1.FSV Mainz) – Loan + £450k fee

Liverpool stadium facts

Name: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

