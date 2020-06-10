Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Liverpool’s coronation journey is about to begin and they could wrap up their first Premier League title since the division’s inception during their first game back.

Advertisement

If Manchester City are defeated in their midweek game in hand against Arsenal, the Reds have a straight shot at winning the league at an empty Goodison Park, home of city rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp has inspired a terrific season so far and will be determined for his crop of stars to deliver the title as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Liverpool fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 21st June

Everton v Liverpool (7:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 2nd July

Man City v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Arsenal v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Watch Liverpool on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Liverpool, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Liverpool kit 2019/20

The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.

A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.

Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.

Liverpool transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Adrian (West Ham United) – Free

(West Ham United) – Free Andy Lonergan (Middlesbrough) – Free

(Middlesbrough) – Free Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m

(PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) – £7.65m

OUT

Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan

(Rangers) – Loan Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed

(Sporting) – Undisclosed Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee

(Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m

(Southampton) – £20m Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free

(Villarreal) – Free Daniel Sturridge – Released

– Released Adam Bogdan – Released

– Released Connor Randall – Released

– Released Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) – Loan

(Huddersfield Town) – Loan Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m

(Club Brugge) – £6.3m Ryan Kent (Rangers) – £6.5m

(Rangers) – £6.5m Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) – Loan

(Oxford United) – Loan Ovie Ejaria (Reading) – Loan

(Reading) – Loan Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee

(Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee Taiwo Awoniyi (1.FSV Mainz) – Loan + £450k fee

Liverpool stadium facts

Name: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Advertisement

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards