Crystal Palace 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Crystal Palace have done it again. With the odds stacked against the Eagles, minimal transfer expenditure and a lack of a prolific striker, Roy Hodgson has somehow managed to drag his team into contention for a top-half place.

Relegation isn’t a mathematical impossibility, but barring the wildest of circumstances, Palace will remain in the top flight for another year.

And there’s room for even greater ambitions with mere points separating them from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, both involved in the fight for European places, but will that prove to be a bridge too far for the Eagles?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Crystal Palace fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8:00pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 4th July

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Watch Crystal Palace on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Crystal Palace, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Crystal Palace kit 2019/20

The Eagles have gone for a fresh twist on a traditional design for their home kit.

The standard blue and red stripes are back, though white streaks and trim replace the yellow from previous years. The away kit takes a twist to a dark blue short with pattern down the centre.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Crystal Palace kit here.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) – Free

(Nottingham Forest) – Free Jordan Ayew (Swansea) – £2.5m

(Swansea) – £2.5m James McCarthy (Everton) – £3m

(Everton) – £3m Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Free

(Chelsea) – Free Cenk Tosun (Everton) – Loan

OUT

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) – £50m

(Manchester United) – £50m Julian Speroni – Released

– Released Bakary Sako – Released

– Released Jason Puncheon – Released

– Released Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) – Loan + £675,000

(Trabzonspor) – Loan + £675,000 Pape Souare (Troyes) – Free

Crystal Palace stadium facts

Name: Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards