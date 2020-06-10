Crystal Palace 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Crystal Palace's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Crystal Palace have done it again. With the odds stacked against the Eagles, minimal transfer expenditure and a lack of a prolific striker, Roy Hodgson has somehow managed to drag his team into contention for a top-half place.
Relegation isn’t a mathematical impossibility, but barring the wildest of circumstances, Palace will remain in the top flight for another year.
And there’s room for even greater ambitions with mere points separating them from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, both involved in the fight for European places, but will that prove to be a bridge too far for the Eagles?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Crystal Palace fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Saturday 20th June
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC
Wednesday 24th June
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8:00pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 4th July
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watch Crystal Palace on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Crystal Palace, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Crystal Palace kit 2019/20
The Eagles have gone for a fresh twist on a traditional design for their home kit.
The standard blue and red stripes are back, though white streaks and trim replace the yellow from previous years. The away kit takes a twist to a dark blue short with pattern down the centre.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Crystal Palace kit here.
⚫️⚫️⚫️ PALACE AWAY ⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5SSn7d3YA8
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2019
Crystal Palace transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) – Free
- Jordan Ayew (Swansea) – £2.5m
- James McCarthy (Everton) – £3m
- Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Free
- Cenk Tosun (Everton) – Loan
OUT
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) – £50m
- Julian Speroni – Released
- Bakary Sako – Released
- Jason Puncheon – Released
- Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) – Loan + £675,000
- Pape Souare (Troyes) – Free
Crystal Palace stadium facts
Name: Selhurst Park
Capacity: 25,456
Location: London
Year opened: 1924
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards