Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Bournemouth's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Bournemouth’s time in the Premier League is on a knife-edge as the season prepares to restart during the coronavirus lockdown.
Eddie Howe has been unable to prevent a slide to 18th, though they remain level on points with Watford and West Ham just above them on goal difference.
The one-time Football League minnows have spent millions in their pursuit of Premier League survival, but new recruits have failed to equip the squad in their plight.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Saturday 20th June
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) BBC
Wednesday 24th June
Wolves v Bournemouth (6:00pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Man City v Bournemouth (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Watch Bournemouth on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Bournemouth, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Bournemouth kit 2019/20
The Cherries unveiled their home kit in time for the last game of the 2018/19 season.
The bold red and black design features fresh sleeves and darker, thin stripes inside the red on the main body of the shirt. The away kit is a deep blue with white club badge.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Bournemouth kit here.
???? Access all areas ????
A look behind the scenes at our 2019/20 kit shoot… #afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFZPHqqY66
— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 6, 2019
Bournemouth transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) – Undisclosed
- Jack Stacey (Luton Town) – £4m
- Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) – £16.2m
- Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) – £14.85m
- Harry Wilson (Liverpool) – Loan + £2.4m fee
OUT
- Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Loan
- Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – £20m
- Connor Mahoney (Millwall) – Undisclosed
- Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) – Free
- Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – £10m
Bournemouth stadium facts
Name: Vitality Stadium
Capacity: 11,360
Location: Bournemouth
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards