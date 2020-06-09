Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Arsenal have a big opportunity to wrestle their way into a European place with nine games to go in the Premier League season.
The Gunners have endured a lowly campaign so far, but Mikel Arteta’s plans were slowly coming together before the lockdown started.
A restart may be exactly what his players needed to rest, recover and refocus ahead of the final charge.
Fixtures have now been confirmed for Arsenal’s upcoming games and we’ll continue to update the list as and when new matches are locked in place.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Arsenal fixtures 2019/20
Wednesday 17th June
Man City v Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 20th June
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm) BT Sport
Thursday 25th June
Southampton v Arsenal (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1st July
Arsenal v Norwich (6:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Arsenal v Leicester (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Arsenal v Liverpool (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Watch Arsenal on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Arsenal, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Arsenal kit 2019/20
Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.
The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.
Check out the three Arsenal kits here!
THIS IS HOME ????@adidasfootball ???? #DareToCreate
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019
Arsenal transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) – Undisclosed
- Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) – Loan
- William Saliba (St Etienne) – £27m
- Nicolas Pepe (Lille) – £72m
- Kieran Tierney (Celtic) – £24m
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – £8m
- Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – Loan + £4.5m fee
- Cedric Soares (Southampton) – Loan
OUT
- Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) – Free transfer
- Petr Cech – Retired
- Danny Welbeck – Released
- Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released
- Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) – Free
- William Saliba (St Etienne) – Loan
- Mohamed Elneny (Besiktas) – Loan
- Krystian Bielik (Derby) – £7.3m
- David Ospina (Napoli) – £3.1m
- Alex Iwobi (Everton) – £27.3m
- Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux) – £4.5m
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee
- Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) – £2m
- Takuma Asano (Partizan) – £900k
- Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) – £225k
- Konstantinos Mavropanos (FC Nuremberg) – Loan
- Dejan Iliev (Jagiellona) – Loan
Arsenal stadium facts
Name: The Emirates
Capacity: 60,260
Location: London
Year opened: 2006
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards