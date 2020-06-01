Channel 4 to broadcast 1966 World Cup final in full this Sunday – with insight from Sir Geoff Hurst

Accessibility Links

The broadcast of England's first and only World Cup win will support the fundraising efforts of the National Emergencies Trust’s (NET) Coronavirus Appeal

Soccer World Cup 1966: England-Germany (Photo by Blick/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Since the start of the lockdown, broadcasters have repeated many great sporting matches – and now the most iconic match in English footballing history is set to air in full.

On Sunday, Channel 4 will be broadcasting England’s dramatic 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany – still the only time the England team has got their hands on the sport’s most coveted trophy.

And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, hat-trick hero from the final Sir Geoff Hurst will be providing his own unique insight into the game as it happens, offering footie fans a great chance to hear from one of the most important players ever to play for England.

Hurst will be joined for the coverage by presenter Gabby Logan and former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle, in addition to a host of other star footballing names past and present including Jurgen Klinsmann and Alex Scott.

As was the case when the match was originally broadcast live over 5o years ago, the whole game – including extra time – will be shown in black and white, but there will also be additional colour footage taken on the day, including of the Queen greeting the teams.

The broadcast will support the fundraising efforts of the National Emergencies Trust’s (NET) Coronavirus Appeal, which was launched on 18th March and is providing vital funds to grassroots charities and groups all over the UK who are supporting the urgent needs of their communities.

And all donations made by the public throughout the Final Replay ‘66 show will be match-funded by NatWest up to a value of £1.5 million.

Hurst said, “Revisiting that special day in 1966 always brings back many fantastic memories and I am certain the re-broadcast of the match by the Final Replay team will bring a smile to many at a difficult time – and help raise funds for the vital National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

“I can’t wait to watch the game with Gabby and Glenn on Sunday. It’ll be wonderful – and emotional for me – to relive some of those highlights again. Come on England!”

Meanwhile Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added, “Football has a powerful ability to bring communities and families together.

“We hope that in the case of Final Replay ‘66, they will come together to not only enjoy this iconic game but support thousands of local charities and groups doing vital work on the ground all over the UK.

“We’re extremely grateful to FIFA, Channel 4 and the teams at Final Replay, Whisper and Timeline for helping to make this happen.”

Final Replay ’66 will air on Sunday 7th June at 1:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about World Cup Final '66: England v West Germany

England captain Bobby Moore kissing the Jules Rimet trophy as the team celebrate winning the 1966 World Cup final against Germany at Wembley Stadium. His team mates are, left to right, George Cohen, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, 30th July 1966. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
