Premier League kick off times confirmed – full list

The Premier League is returning to a screen near you very soon with staggered kick off times to ensure you’ll be able to watch almost every moment of the action.

Advertisement

All 92 remaining games will be shown live across multiple platforms including BBC for the first time.

How to watch Premier League football on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video

It’s an unprecedented move for the league, but with matches to be shown behind closed doors, the appetite for free-to-air football will never be higher.

Games will be spread across Friday to Monday at weekends with 10 unique slots ensuring you could physically watch every single game.

Six designated time slots have been opened up for midweek games between Tuesday-Thursday, meaning almost every game can be watched consecutively.

It’s shaping up to be a football feast – check out all the Premier League kick off times below.

Premier League kick off times

Weekend matches

Friday: 8pm

Saturday: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm; 8pm

Sunday: 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm; 7pm

Monday: 8pm

Midweek matches

Tuesday: 6pm; 8pm

Wednesday: 6pm; 8pm

Thursday: 6pm; 8pm

When will the Premier League return?

Games will return from Wednesday 17th June starting with two games in hand – Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal – meaning every team will have played an equal number of games.

Once the schedule is officially given the green light by officials, full rounds of matches will be played from Friday 19th June and follow the pattern listed above.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether the EFL – Championship and League 1 – will follow the Premier League’s lead, or go the way of League 2 and be cancelled.