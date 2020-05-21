Watch Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

One down, eight to go for Bayern Munich in their quest to land the Bundesliga title in bizarre circumstances.

The opening round of Bundesliga fixtures under lockdown measures went ahead in style last weekend, and the league leaders recorded a cosy 2-0 win over Union Berlin to ease back into action.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s men have excelled in 2020 so far and are gunning to increase their four-point lead over Dortmund before the sides meet next Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Frankfurt game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Frankfurt?

Bayern Munich v Frankfurt will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 23rd May 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Bayern Munich v Frankfurt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Frankfurt prediction

Frankfurt have little trouble finding the net having scored the second-highest number of goals in the league outside the top five.

Conceding goals has been an issue though, and they shipped another three at home to Monchengladbach last time out.

Bayern will hope for a routine victory with Robert Lewandowski easing back into form.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Frankfurt