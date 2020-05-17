Watch Union Berlin v Bayern Munich on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

The Bundesliga is back and Bayern Munich are in the driving seat once again, but the title race is about to be shaken up.

German football will flood back this weekend with rivals Dortmund and a chasing pack in hot pursuit.

If the elite sides win on Saturday, there could be just a point or two separating the top five teams ahead of Bayern’s encounter with Union Berlin, meaning there’s a lot riding on the return weekend.

Robert Lewandowski will be hoping to pick up where he left off before the break. The Polish superstar had scored in seven of his last eight matches across all competitions.

The 31-year-old has been supremely consistent, even by his own lofty standards, and sits with 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances so far in 2019/20.

Lewandowski became the first player in the league’s history to score in each of the first nine games of the season when he notch in the reverse fixture against Union Berlin.

The mid-table side failed to halt Bayern that day, but in Sebastian Andersson and Marius Bulter they possess players capable of snatching a goal from scarce chances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Union Berlin v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

What time is Union Berlin v Bayern Munich?

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 17th May 2020.

Watch Union Berlin v Bayern Munich on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Union Berlin v Bayern Munich online

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich prediction

This Munich team regained its imperious swagger since a 5-2 humbling by Nurnberg in January. Since then, they have ripped their way through the league and cruised beyond Chelsea in the Champions League under the guidance of Hans-Dieter Flick, appointed in November after the sacking of Niko Kovac.

If both sides emerge on similar fitness levels, the lack of a crowd could make this more a straightforward duel of technical ability than mentality and atmosphere, and in that battle, Bayern Munich win nine times out of 10.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 Bayern Munich